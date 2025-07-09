Red Sox Fan Made the Most Casual Barehanded Grab on Home Run Ball
The Boston Red Sox stayed hot Tuesday night, beating the Colorado Rockies, 10–2, at Fenway Park for their fifth straight win.
The good vibes weren't only on the field for the Red Sox, but also in the stands above the legendary Green Monster where one fan made one of the coolest, and most casual, catches of the 2025 season.
Trevor Story's 15th home run of the year was a three-run shot that gave the Red Sox a commanding 9–0 lead. It also gave a fan wearing one of the team's jerseys a moment he'll never forget.
Here's the full home run:
He made that look way too easy. What a night at Fenway for that fella.
The Red Sox are now 48–45 on the year.
