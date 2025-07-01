WWE Raw Results (6/30/25): CM Punk Shoves Gunther, New Tag Team Champions, Rusev Beats Sheamus
Iyo Sky secured a number one contender for her WWE Women's World Championship on this week's episode of WWE Raw.
Rhea Ripley kicked off the show this week after defeating Raquel Rodriguez in a Street Fight at WWE Night of Champions over the weekend in Saudi Arabia. On the Night of Champions pre-show, Ripley talked about getting back into the championship picture on Raw once she won her match and that is exactly what she did on Monday.
As soon as Ripley got to the ring and addressed the audience, Iyo Sky made her way out. She told Ripley that Adam Pearce was going to allow her to pick her opponent for WWE Evolution 2 and Sky said that she only wanted to face the best. She said the best was Rhea Ripley and that she was her chosen opponent.
In response, Ripley was gracious, but reminded Sky that anything that happens to her will only be because she asked for it. Sky smiled at those words and both women are now officially scheduled to wrestle on July 13.
The WWE got new World Tag Team Champions on this week's show. The New Day lost to JD McDonagh and Finn Balor of Judgment Day, who reclaimed the titles that they once held. With Dominik Mysterio the Intercontinental Champion and the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, every single member of Judgment Day has a title.
Speaking of Judgment Day, the group officially got a new member this week. Roxanne Perez was voted in as a member of the group after Finn Balor worked over Adam Pearce to get her as Rodriguez's tag team partner now that Morgan is out injured. With Perez in, she and Rodriguez will defend the tag titles in a fatal four-way match at Evolution.
The fallout from WWE Night of Champions continued in the men's world championship picture this week. Gunther cut a promo in the ring about beating Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event in a couple weeks. Gunther asked "who's next" and Seth Rollins walked out with a newly designed Money in the Bank Briefcase.
Gunther made fun of Rollins for going to Saudi Arabia only to not cash-in in the briefcase, but Rollins said he went there to make sure CM Punk didn't win the world title. Rollins then told Gunther congratulations on becoming champion, but threatened to cash-in on him if the time was right.
CM Punk didn't wait long before sprinting to the ring to attack Rollins. Both men brawled until Punk began to get the upper hand. As soon as he did, Rollins rolled out of the ring and ran into the crowd. There, LA Knight was waiting for him and the two men brawled. In the ring, Gunther bumped into Punk and Punk shoved him to the mat and told him to stay out of his business.
In the main event of the show this week, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated Sami Zayn and Penta. The match was a wild fight, but in the end, Breakker hit Zayn with a spear to get the victory for his team.
After the match, it looked as if Breakker and Reed were going to continue an attack on Zayn and Penta, but Jey Uso made a surprise save. Uso walked out with a steel chair and ran off the heels as the show ended.
WWE Raw Match Results (6/30/25)
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeated The New Day to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships
Rusev defeated Sheamus
Bayley and Lyra Valkyria ended in a draw
Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed defeated Sami Zayn and Penta
