Triple H Announces Date and Location for WWE Backlash 2026

It's official, Backlash is returning to the WWE Premium Live Event calendar in 2026.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque made the announcement Saturday morning on his social media account that Backlash will emanate from the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, May 9.

Levesque is promising the show will be a big one, as the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the annual PLE just three weeks following the conclusion of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was reported by Post Wrestling in December that San Juan, Puerto Rico was the frontrunner to host Backlash this year. It's possible that the United States territory is still the location for a WWE PLE in 2026, but we now know it will not be Backlash.

Puerto Rico last held Backlash in 2023 and it was a smashing success.

"Wrestlenomics reported that the 2023 events in Puerto Rico saw SmackDown sell 14,282 tickets and grossed a gate of $1,048,295. Backlash, the next night, sold 15,145 tickets and generated a $1,447,558 gate," Post Wrestling wrote in their report.

The show that year was headlined by Cody Rhodes defeating Brock Lesnar, but the match most people remember was Damian Priest versus Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight.

The Grammy award winner and Super Bowl XL halftime performer defeated the former World Heavyweight Champion in his first and only singles match to date.

Tampa, Florida, meanwhile, is a frequent host of major WWE events, most recently the 2024 Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field and the Memorial Day weekend takeover that included SmackDown and Saturday Night's Main Event at the Yuengling Center in 2025.

Updated 2026 WWE Premium Live Event Calendar

AJ Styles vs. Gunther | WWE

Royal Rumble: Saturday, January 31 at KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Elimination Chamber: Saturday, February 28 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois

WrestleMania 42: Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 at Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, Nevada

WWE Backlash: Saturday, May 9 at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida

Italian Premium Live Event (not yet confirmed by WWE): Sunday, May 31 at an unknown venue

SummerSlam: Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Money in the Bank: Sunday, September 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

