Logan Paul Appearance Confirmed For WWE Raw Tomorrow Night
Less than a week before he challenges Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship, Logan Paul is set to appear on Monday Night Raw.
Raw will emanate from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina tomorrow night (May 19), and Paul has confirmed on social media earlier today that he will be part of the go home show for Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24.
Paul commented, "They're gonna let me cook tomorrow on @netflix" in a post on X.
The former United States Champion laid World Heavyweight Champion Uso out after Raw went off the air, two weeks ago. 'The Maverick' represents Uso's first challenge since he won the title from Gunther at WrestleMania 41.
Paul, meanwhile, is also fresh off a 'Mania victory, having defeated 'The Phenomenal' AJ Styles at the Showcase of the Immortals, in Las Vegas last month.
While he has never challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship since its reintroduction to WWE in 2023, Paul has twice fought for the WWE Title. The YouTuber's first attempt at securing world title gold came in 2022, at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, where he attempted to dethrone Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Title.
The match was only Paul's third with WWE. And The Maverick certainly showed out against The Tribal Chief, but wound up coming up short. Paul's second opportunity at the WWE Title once again came in Saudi Arabia. Once again, the former US champ would fail, at King and Queen of the Ring, when he lost to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, last year.
Will it be third time lucky for Logan?
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Comparing The Grind: Dave Bautista Reveals Whether He Thinks Wrestling Or Acting Is Harder
Shawn Michaels Heaps Praise On 'Possibly' WWE's Best Tag Team Right Now
John Cena Announced For More WWE SmackDown Appearances
Nia Jax Shows Off Bloody Photos And Sense Of Humor After WWE SmackDown Match