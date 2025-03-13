Logan Paul Comments On Being A Babyface In WWE
Logan Paul has no interest in getting cheered any time soon.
Paul hosted Joe Weller on his "Impaulsive" podcast this week and was asked about the notion of being a heel in WWE. The former WWE United States Champion made it very clear he has no intention of being a babyface for the foreseeable future in the company.
“Best thing ever," he said after being asked. "At first, it bothered me. I remember there’s a guy named Bruce Prichard—WWE executive, been around forever. Legend. He’s in every WWE documentary you’ve ever seen, always saying something about something.
“We went to Cleveland—I was in Cleveland, had a thing there—walked out, and everyone booed me. I went backstage to Bruce, and he was crying. I go, ‘Do they understand that I could get out of that ring and pull any single one of them out and beat the f****** s*** out of them? Anyone, of any age, gender, or form?’ I was pissed. It hurt my feelings to get booed in my hometown.”
Paul then noted how a comment from Prichard opened his mind to what it truly means to be an aggitator to a crowd in pro wrestling.
“Then he made a comment about Cleveland. He’s like, ‘Well, you know, it is Cleveland.’ Like—what? What is this place? That offended me. I was upset," he said. "And then something happened. A switch flipped. I realized how much power there was in being able to puppeteer the crowd, to really artfully manipulate their emotions. Or not, by the way, because it’s a dance."
The 29-year-old said he doesn't expect he'll be a good guy again, and really enjoys the ability to control the direction of the audience.
"Sometimes they’re [ __ ] with me, booing me out of the building, and it’s harder to get through my promos. Other times, I diss one of their favorite Superstars or the city in general, and I find so much pleasure in it," he said. "Truthfully, at this point, I can never imagine being a babyface. I have no interest. I am in my pocket out there at the moment. I love it."
