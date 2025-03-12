Alexa Bliss Rumored For Major WWE WrestleMania 41 Story
Alexa Bliss made her sudden and shocking return to WWE at the Royal Rumble.
And while there hasn't been much clear direction on where her character is heading, it finally appears there could be some clarification.
Bliss missed more than two years of action from WWE after having her first child, but her Rumble return had fans excited for what could be to come. She returned to the company sporting the same look they last saw her in, which had ties to Bray Wyatt's Fiend character. There could be more to come from that.
Famed wrestling columnist Bill Apter was discussing Bliss on "Q&A with WrestleVotes," and dropped an interesting nugget of information regarding Bliss.
"I don't know exactly what's going to happen except I've heard she will be planned in some major angle there, and something will happen at WrestleMania that will blow open, wide open, what she's doing," Apter said.
WrestleVotes was then asked if they had heard anything on the matter, and provided some potential direction for where the angle could head.
"Can't say specifically Joe, but I believe if she's making a WrestleMania appearance, it will be tied into the Wyatt's. Don't know in what form or what fashion. But I'd look for that to happen," they said.
The Wyatt Sicks has not appeared on WWE television since being moved to the Smackdown brand in the beginning of the year.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Miro (Rusev) Spotted With WWE Superstar After Leaving AEW
Triple H Reveals What Paul Heyman Is Doing To Help Bron Breakker