Nikki Bella On Her Next Appearance In WWE
Nikki Bella's WWE tenure was critical in bringing more exposure to the women's division, but it appears her time in the ring isn't quite done just yet.
The 41-year-old has been in and out of the ring several times since stepping away from full-time action in 2019. While she's also had an on-and-off again relationship with the company, she appears to be back in its good graces following her surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match.
Speaking on her podcast, Bella revealed that she would definitely be returning to WWE in the future, but the exact plans are not clear.
"I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don’t know when, I don’t know the story. But it’s going to happen," she said.
While there's no clear direction on where and when Bella could return to the ring, there have been some breadcrumbs dropped by one WWE champion. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has brought Bella's name up several times doing media as of late, and does not have an opponent currently on the books for WrestleMania.
Bella most recently appeared in Season 3 of "The Traitors" on Peacock.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Scott Steiner Says Hulk Hogan Tried To Get Him Thrown In Jail: "He's A Mother------"
Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Untold Regret Of WWE WrestleMania 38 Return
Mandy Rose Reveals She Makes 10x More Money Now Than What She Made In WWE