Will Ospreay On WWE: "On my worst day I'm better than a lot of the guys in-ring"
In news that will definitely be met with a unanimously measured, sensible response across social media, Will Ospreay has revealed how little he likes the WWE product while claiming no one in the 'E matches anyone in AEW from an in-ring perspective.
Oh, and just to pour more gasoline onto the bonfire, Ospreay added that, even on his worst day, he's better than a lot of WWE's talent inside the squared circle.
Just another perfectly normal, quiet Wednesday evening ahead for the ol' Internet Wrestling Community, then.
During an interview with The Daily Star in the UK, Ospreay - in a series of quotes that are akin to giving Haku a wedgie in front of a room full of people due to the reaction they are going to detonate - sounded off on the current WWE product and how he thought it was 'lame' when he was a teenager. The Aerial Assassin also put over AEW's presentation and product and how much it differed from the output coming out of the old New York territory.
"I think deep down, we know WWE is a machine and an animal," Ospreay explained, "They're in giant stadiums and doing so good. A lot of people look at us and think we're doing it wrong because WWE is doing this. No, there are different ways of doing it.
"I got into WWE when I was a kid, but when I became a teenager, I thought it was lame," the former IWGP Champion continued, "There were certain guys I enjoyed like Eddie Guerrero, Edge, Randy Orton is sick. After a while, I was like, 'This is so pantomiming.' People would go, especially coming up in wrestling, 'less is more.' Is it? I'm bored. It's the same stuff recycled over and over again. Every now and again, you'd get something cool like the CM Punk pipebomb promo.
"WWE are on fire now, but not even as a viewer, as a wrestler, I just don't enjoy it. I haven't watched WrestleMania. From what I've heard, it wasn't the best Mania. Maybe IYO, Rhea, and Bianca was the only sick match. The three of them are sick. They are three of the best wrestlers, period. For me, I was just never a WWE guy. I respect it, and I respect the guys doing it. That schedule is crazy, and they are commendable for doing it.
"I just didn't like...I don't like the show, I don't like the style of wrestling, I don't like the presentation. It's gotten better. I love the one shots that they do, but I've never been a big fan of it. When AEW came along and they went with the more sports-based style, it was something I could sink my teeth into."- Will Ospreay
Discussing AEW's style of presentation, Ospreay heaped praise upon Hangman Page's work with the Dark Order and how that was laid out on television, "Even this isn't sports-based at all, more presentation, when Hangman comes out with Dark Order by his side. That segment still gives me goosebumps. That's how you take a group of nobodies, that's who the Dark Order are, a group of misfits, and they told this beautiful story about coming together and their cowboy leader. 'This is sick.'
"I don't want to use the word cinema, but it was like a beautiful movie that was portrayed right in front of our eyes and I couldn't believe this is AEW. I love that. I love the fact that they do stuff like an exploding barbed wire deathmatch. It didn't go according to plan, but they're daring to try those things. There are lessons. If I want to be the next guinea pig for that match, I'm happy to volunteer myself to do an exploding barbed wire deathmatch.
"Of course, I respect WWE and I admire everyone there. A lot of people think I hate Triple H, and I really don't. I've never met the guy before in my life. For me, there is always this little bit of rivalry where I'll be like, 'Yeah, you guys are the biggest, you guys draw the bigger houses, you guys got the bigger deals,' but the moment the bell rings, I think we're better than all of them. On my worst day, I'm better than a lot of the guys in-ring. Promo? You guys have a bunch of guys. Punk is sick. [Roman] Reigns is sick. There are still things I need to catch up on. In-ring, I generally don't think there is anyone from that side that matches any of our guys."
I can already feel a tribalistic fan-induced migraine coming on. Just going to steer clear of every and any comments section for the next 72 hours at least.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
