Los Garza Win Tag Team Championships At AAA TripleMania Regia Sunday Night
For the first time in their WWE tenure, Angel Garza and Berto hold tag team gold.
Los Garza captured the AAA Tag Team Championships Sunday night at AAA TripleMania Regia. The real life cousins knocked off Pagano & Psycho Clown, Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth and Sanson & Forastero in a Fatal 4-Way to win the titles.
This marked the second consecutive victory for Legado Del Fantasma as Santos Escobar's vision for the group's future begins to take shape. The trio came into Sunday night's show with momentum on their side following their victory over El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano & Psycho Clown at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide.
The entire AAA TripleMania Regia is now available for folks to stream free of charge on YouTube.
Fans can relive Los Garza's big victory on top Hijo del Vikingo retaining his AAA Mega Championship in a Steel Cage Match and so much more.
AAA TripleMania Regia Match Results:
Flammer (c) defeated Lady Shani & Dalys to retain the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship
La Parka, Octagon Jr. & Laredo Kid defeated Histeria, Black Taurus & Abismo Negro
Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa & Fiscal defeated SB Kento, Takuma & Nobu San
Moose (c) defeated Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., El Mesias & Joe Hendry to retain the TNA X-Division Championship.
Angel Garza & Berto defeated Pagano & Psycho Clown, Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth and Sanson & Forastero to win the AAA Tag Team Championships
Steel Cage Match: Hijo del Vikingo (c) defeated Alberto El Patron to retain the AAA Mega Championship
