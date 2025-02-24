Major Record Could Be Broken On This Week's Episode Of WWE Raw
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may own a new WWE record after this week's episode of Raw on Netflix.
On tonight's show, Morgan and Rodriguez are challenging Bianca Belair and Naomi for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. If Morgan and Rodriguez win the match and the titles this week, they would become three time champions -- the most ever in WWE history.
Liv Morgan commented on the possibility of making history tonight with a post on X yesterday.
"Tomorrow, Raquel & I become the first ever 3x Women’s Tag Team Champions," Morgan wrote. "Do y'all know what that makes us? The greatest Women's Tag Team Champions of all time. Cry about it."
This week's episode of Raw is the go-home edition of the show for the Elimination Chamber PLE on Saturday night. Other announced matches for tonight's show include Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and more.
MORE: Revealed: How Netflix Calculates WWE Raw Viewership
WWE Elimination Chamber airs live on Peacock from Toronto, Ontario, Canada this Saturday. The show will feature both the men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches, plus Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Unsanctioned Match and Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae.
The PLE will also feature a special appearance by The Rock. On this week's episode of Smackdown, The Rock demanded that Cody Rhodes provide an answer on whether or not he would be Rock's champion.
