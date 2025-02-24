WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (2/24/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
WWE invades the Queen City tonight as the Heritage Bank Center hosts the Elimination Chamber go-edition of Raw on Netflix.
Just six days out from stepping foot inside the Elimination Chamber, all three Raw participants will be in Cincinnati to hype up this Saturday's gargantuan opportunity.
Who knows what will be said or what could happen between Seth Rollins, CM Punk and Logan Paul as they are all hellbent on punching their ticket to WrestleMania 41 by being the last man standing in Toronto.
And that's not all folks, because Mami is back!
After taking a week off to celebrate her honeymoon, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will be back on Raw tonight to address her title defense next week against IYO SKY.
Speaking of title matches, there are two on the docket tonight. Lyra Valkyria will defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time ever when she takes on SKY's Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai. And the Women's Tag Team Championships will also be on the line when Bianca Belair & Naomi face-off against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez.
Penta, New Day and the LWO are all in action tonight as well. Here's everything we know about tonight's Raw on Netflix in Cincinnati:
Women's Intercontinental Championship Match
It's been over a month since Lyra Valkyria won the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, and after initially setting her sights on an even bigger prize, she'll get the chance to prove her victory over Dakota Kai in the IC Title Tournament Finals back in January was not a fluke. Will Valkyria once again fly high or will tonight be King Kota's crowning moment?
Women's Tag Team Championship Match
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are fully prepared to give fans another reason to cry over their success. While Bianca Belair and Naomi are out for revenge for Judgment Day's alleged attack on Jade Cargill, if they aren't 100% focused on tonight's outcome, Liv and Raquel could walk out of Cincinnati as the first ever three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
LWO looks for their own revenge against the New Day
The New Day have been talking all sorts of smack ever since their post-Raw assault on Rey Mysterio. Feeling disrespected by WWE's locker room leader, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods went to violent extremes to earn their due admiration. Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde will get a shot at evening the score tonight on Raw.
Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser
Penta remains unbeaten since arriving in WWE, and whether he needed his help or not, the man with zero fear has Ludwig Kaiser to partially thank for that. Kaiser's presence last week on Raw gave Penta a window to put Dunne down for a three count. Now everyone will be in the mix tonight in a triple threat match.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH