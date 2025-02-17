Revealed: How Netflix Calculates WWE Raw Viewership
More details have now come to light into how Netflix calculates its viewership numbers for WWE Raw.
Since Raw's debut episode on Netflix, the show has pulled in an average of 3.7m viewers, although for the last few weeks that number hovers more closely to the 3 million mark.
Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston took a closer look at the Netflix numbers, in particular the views and total hours viewed metrics, and noted discrepancies with how numbers were calculated vs other top 10 shows. The standard formula is Views = Hours Viewed × Runtime (in hours).
Netflix has now provided an explanation for the inconsistencies, citing the runtime differences between live viewership and VOD viewership.
“This is a matter of the runtime changing live versus on SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand). For live titles, we show the latest runtime on our Top 10. As an example, the January 6 premiere is listed as 2.4 hours long on Tudum (and on the product today) but was even longer live because of ads. When calculating Views, we implement a ‘Blended Views’ approach, which calculates views for each individual cut (with its own runtime), and then takes the sum total.”- Netflix
WWE Raw on Netflix viewership totals to date:
Feb 3: 3.1 million views (6.1 million hours)
Jan 27: 2.9 million views (6.6 million hours)
Jan 20: 3.0 million views (6.6 million hours)
Jan 13: 3.7 million views (8.2 million hours)
Jan 6: 5.9 million views (17.7 million hours)
