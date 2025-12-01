Latest Update On Jacob Fatu's Return Timeline

Jacob Fatu's 2025 was going pretty well as he captured the United States Championship at WWE WrestleMania. He'd go on to lose the title to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions and take a short break before returning and starting up a feud against Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

That feud wouldn't fully take off, though, as Fatu was dealing with a serious dental issue that forced WWE to write him off television via a backstage assault. Reports claimed that Fatu would most likely be out well into the next year, possibly missing events such as the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania.

What happened to Jacob Fatu?! 😱 pic.twitter.com/WX6aY82QIh — WWE (@WWE) October 18, 2025

Hopefully, that return is coming sooner rather than later, as talks backstage at Survivor Series: WarGames appear to be pointing in the direction that Fatu will be back in the ring not too far from now.

And now a report from PWInsider suggests that Jacob Fatu could be back on the road within a few weeks, but there isn't an exact date for his return just yet.

MORE: Jey Uso Latest Wrestler To Plea With Fans About Ongoing Issue

Possible plans for a returning Jacob Fatu

Fatu was riding a decent wave of momentum before taking time off. He was meant to face Drew McIntyre in a number one contender match for the WWE Championship held by Cody Rhodes, and while it was planned for a match between McIntyre and Rhodes, it appears that WWE sees Fatu as a big enough star to challenge for top titles.

While both World titles are seemingly booked for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas next year, if Fatu makes a return before that event, it would be a mistake not to have the Samoan Werewolf on the card. The easiest and safest option would be to continue his feud with Solo Sikoa and the MFTs, since they were still facing off at live events back in August.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

Another great option would be having a feud against Drew McIntyre, as it never really developed before. While McIntyre did end up being on the winning team at Survivor Series: WarGames, it doesn't seem like he will be competing for a top title anytime soon, after suffering back-to-back losses against Cody Rhodes at Wrestlepalooza and Saturday Night's Main Event for the WWE Championship.

The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More

WWE Raw On Netflix Preview [12/1/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Update On Paul Heyman Fan Shoving Incident, Bron Breakker Injury Scare After WWE Survivor Series

Identity Of WWE Survivor Series Masked Man Reportedly Revealed

Jey Uso Latest Wrestler To Plea With Fans About Ongoing Issue