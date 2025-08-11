WWE Reportedly Set To Counter-Program Yet Another Major AEW Event
WWE and AEW are set for another head-to-head battle in September.
Professional wrestling fans have already had several examples of the two promotions facing off in 2025.
NXT Battleground went up against AEW Double or Nothing back in May, and WWE promoted an action-packed Atlanta takeover weekend in July - featuring Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Great American Bash, and Evolution - that saw the NXT show face off with AEW All In: Texas.
There will be a similar setup this month, with NXT Heatwave and AEW Forbidden Door both scheduled for August 24.
And now, it appears that WWE could be set to announce an addition to its schedule that could feature another clash with AEW.
According to John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, WWE will reportedly add a PLE on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana, which is the same day as the AEW All Out pay-per-view at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
The report notes that the venue has not yet been confirmed for the WWE show, but that the Gainbridge Fieldhouse has been used for other recent WWE events. The company held the Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium back in February.
What's significant about this development is that it would mark the first time a WWE PLE will air on the same day as an AEW pay-per-view, with the previous occurrences being NXT vs. AEW.
Meanwhile, there is another report from Andrew Baydala that states that WWE sources were “shocked” the show had yet to be announced and that he believes Bad Blood could be the rumored event.
WWE Bad Blood Returns?
WWE last year held its Bad Blood PLE in October 2024.
The show took place in Atlanta, and was headlined by Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns teaming up to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in tag team action.
The Rock made an appearance after the match to seemingly set his sights on on Rhodes.
Bad Blood also showcased one of WWE’s best matches of 2024, as CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell Match to cap off their trilogy.
The September PLE would be between WWE Clash in Paris on August 31, and WWE Crown Jewel in Perth on October 11.
Survivor Series on November 29 at Petco Park in San Diego is currently the only other WWE PLE on the 2025 schedule.
WWE will reportedly hold a new installment of Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, which could be promoted to include John Cena’s final match.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Mercedes Mone Speaks About "Night And Day" Differences Between WWE And AEW Locker Room Culture
Scarlett Bordeaux Confirms Her Time With WWE Has Come To An End
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (8/11/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Karrion Kross & Scarlett Appear To Be Free Agents, Mystery Still Clouds WWE Status