Major Update On Seth Rollins After Apparent WWE Crown Jewel Shoulder Injury
Well folks, here we go again.
Another major show is in the books, and for the second time this year, many are speculating about the health of Seth Rollins following the conclusion of it.
The reigning World Heavyweight Champion did defeat Cody Rhodes this past Saturday night to claim the 2025 Men's Crown Jewel Championship, but there was some concern about Rollins' shoulder after the match.
He performed a coast-to-coast diving headbutt on the American Nightmare and landed rather awkwardly on his left shoulder. The Visionary favored it for the rest of the match and later said on the Crown Jewel post-show that he decided to take a risk that didn't pay off.
"There might be some long-term ramifications. At the end of the day, I was going to lay it all on the line. I did everything in that ring, no matter what. Rough landing right there. Rough landing."
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select said on Monday afternoon that Rollins had been wearing a sling both backstage and around Australia following Crown Jewel, and photos have since surfaced online that back up his story.
"The specific details of the injury were being kept very quiet," Ross Sapp. "One WWE source said individually, not on behalf of the company, that an actual break of the arm would probably end up better than a shoulder injury, because Rollins could be back in December from a break. However, they said it would be unlikely they could avoid a 'drastic change' if it was a more serious shoulder injury."
Time to address the elephant in the room. Are we sure another ruse isn't in the works?
Seth Rollins went to great lengths over the summer to convince the world that he had suffered a serious knee injury at Saturday Night's Main Event back on July 12. He walked around on crutches for weeks and went on national television programs to say that he was aiming for a return to action around WrestleMania season.
He even lied to family, friends and co-workers to try and get people to buy in. Then at SummerSlam, he dramatically dropped both crutches to the side and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship in what has since been dubbed the 'Ruse of the Century'.
The Vision imploded on Monday Night Raw
During Monday morning's edition of WWE Raw, Rollins did anything but sell the shoulder injury. In fact, he was acting as though he was on top of the world and was making grandiose plans for the future of both himself and his Vision faction. That was until Bron Breakker cut him in half with a spear at the end of the show.
Bronson Reed followed Breakker's lead by delivering a massive Tsunami to the World Heavyweight Champion. Paul Heyman would then choose to abandon Rollins and raise the arms of both Brons in triumph.
The ending of the show left fans with more questions than answers. Why did Breakker and Reed turn on their leader, and why now? Is Rollins legitimately injured, and was a creative pivot called to write him off of television?
If Seth is hurt, how much time will he miss? And what does this mean for the future of the World Heavyweight Championship?
"Rollins was credited heavily from over a half dozen sources we spoke to for finishing the match, staying in Australia and working [Raw]," Ross Sapp said in his report. "Though details were foggy, the hope from staff backstage was that because Rollins was cleared for the segment, that the injury might not be as bad as feared."
The only thing we know for sure is that CM Punk is the new No. 1 Contender for the title. He defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight in the main event of Raw to earn a shot at the title that was stolen from him at SummerSlam. When that match will take place is currently unknown.
Sean Ross Sapp and Mike Johnson of PWInsider are reporting that Seth Rollins will undergo testing this week. We'll provide an update just as soon as one becomes available.
