Major Update on AJ Lee's Immediate Future in WWE

And just like that, she was gone. At least for the time being.

AJ Lee made her return to WWE this past September and wrestled her first series of matches in over a decade. She worked an extended program with Becky Lynch that led to a reign as Women's Intercontinental Champion and her return to WrestleMania.

After dropping the Women's IC Title back to The Man earlier this month in Las Vegas, word has now surfaced that her creative plans have essentially come to an end.

AJ Lee appears to be done in WWE... for now.

Becky Lynch | WWE

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the guys revealed that there is currently nothing on the horizon for your favorite wrestler's favorite wrestler, but the door is wide open for another comeback down the line.

"A WWE source says that AJ Lee's creative at the time is effectively done. There is hope that she will do more programs and matches in the future, and that there is some hope internally that she could appear for some big events like SummerSlam."

While this news may be disappointing to the faithful 'AJ Leegion', it should not come as a surprise. Lee penned an emotional note on her Instagram earlier this week, thanking all the people who were a vital part of her return to professional wrestling. Many women in the locker room were mentioned, including Becky Lynch and Bayley, but she included a special message for her adoring fanbase.

"My mania entrance was a love letter to you, and to every girl who will become her own superhero. Thank you for supporting me for two decades, selling out my merchandise, giving me record-setting views, and making Converse a small fortune with your AJ cosplay. Your passion kept me coming back. Stay weird, see you soon."

During that post, Lee also expressed a desire to work with both Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria one day. She's clearly keeping an open mind when it comes to stepping back in the ring, but there doesn't appear to be much hope that she'd be ready to saddle up for a full-time run any time soon.

Lee told The Takedown on SI earlier this month that she has had a very fulfilling career, and when she came back to WWE last fall, she had absolutely zero expectations.

Anything AJ is asked to do now, she considers the sprinkles on top of the sundae, and she is open to working any program or match that sounds like a good time.