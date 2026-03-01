Roman Reigns, CM Punk, AJ Lee & More Announced for March 2 WWE Raw
With Elimination Chamber now in the rearview mirror, it is full steam ahead to WrestleMania 42.
The next stop along the road to Las Vegas, Nevada, is the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the March 2 edition of WWE Raw will take place.
Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to deliver his weekly rundown for the show, and it's a big one as he has confirmed that Roman Reigns will be making his return to the Red Brand tomorrow night.
The OTC was less than impressed with CM Punk's victory over Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, and he'll have the chance to say so in person, with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion also scheduled to be in the building.
In addition to Punk and Reigns, the brand new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion will also be in Indianapolis. AJ Lee holds singles gold in WWE for the first time in over a decade after defeating Becky Lynch on Saturday night, and perhaps now she can turn her attention toward her first WrestleMania appearance since 2015.
Speaking of Intercontinental Champions, Dirty Dominik Mysterio will be defending his title for the first time since he won it back from John Cena last November at Survivor Series: WarGames. Penta earned this opportunity by defeating El Grande Americano in a No. 1 Contenders Match, and he's hoping that his sixth time challenging for the gold will be the charm.
Gunther is returning to action tomorrow night. Dragon Lee is out for revenge after the Career Killer sent his former tag team partner, future WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, into early retirement with his victory back at the Royal Rumble. Lee has shown zero fear when going after the Ring General over the past few weeks, but he still faces a tall task when he goes one-on-one with Gunther.
Finally, Seth Rollins made his return at Elimination Chamber when he attacked Logan Paul during the main event. Has the Visionary been cleared to compete following his shoulder surgery last fall? Adam Pearce says he will address Rollins' return live on Netflix.
Former Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, LA Knight and Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley are all being advertised for the show locally as well. Check back Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. CT) for The Takedown on SI's complete Monday Night Raw preview.
March 2 WWE Raw (announced):
- World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will both be in Indianapolis
- Adam Pearce will address Seth Rollins' return at Elimination Chamber
- Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will appear
- Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Gunther vs. Dragon Lee
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com