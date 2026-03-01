Roman Reigns, CM Punk, AJ Lee & More Announced for March 2 WWE Raw

With Elimination Chamber now in the rearview mirror, it is full steam ahead to WrestleMania 42.

The next stop along the road to Las Vegas, Nevada, is the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, where the March 2 edition of WWE Raw will take place.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce took to social media Sunday afternoon to deliver his weekly rundown for the show, and it's a big one as he has confirmed that Roman Reigns will be making his return to the Red Brand tomorrow night.

The OTC and the BITW both LIVE on the Flagship!? ✅



Dirty Dom DEFENDS his IC title!? ✅



AJ Lee in the house!? ✅



I will address Seth Rollins!? ✅#WWERaw is LIVE tomorrow night from Indianapolis!



📺 8 ET/5 PT and LIVE around the globe on Netflix. And that is official. pic.twitter.com/DFJkboGzUC — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) March 1, 2026

The OTC was less than impressed with CM Punk's victory over Finn Balor at Elimination Chamber, and he'll have the chance to say so in person, with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion also scheduled to be in the building.

In addition to Punk and Reigns, the brand new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion will also be in Indianapolis. AJ Lee holds singles gold in WWE for the first time in over a decade after defeating Becky Lynch on Saturday night, and perhaps now she can turn her attention toward her first WrestleMania appearance since 2015.

Speaking of Intercontinental Champions, Dirty Dominik Mysterio will be defending his title for the first time since he won it back from John Cena last November at Survivor Series: WarGames. Penta earned this opportunity by defeating El Grande Americano in a No. 1 Contenders Match, and he's hoping that his sixth time challenging for the gold will be the charm.

.@ScrapDaddyAP has heard ENOUGH from Gunther and EJECTS him from the building! 😲



AND a little payback for @dragonlee95! pic.twitter.com/9K0zcl4m8f — WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2026

Gunther is returning to action tomorrow night. Dragon Lee is out for revenge after the Career Killer sent his former tag team partner, future WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles, into early retirement with his victory back at the Royal Rumble. Lee has shown zero fear when going after the Ring General over the past few weeks, but he still faces a tall task when he goes one-on-one with Gunther.

Finally, Seth Rollins made his return at Elimination Chamber when he attacked Logan Paul during the main event. Has the Visionary been cleared to compete following his shoulder surgery last fall? Adam Pearce says he will address Rollins' return live on Netflix.

Former Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, LA Knight and Women's Elimination Chamber winner Rhea Ripley are all being advertised for the show locally as well. Check back Monday morning at 6 a.m. ET (5 a.m. CT) for The Takedown on SI's complete Monday Night Raw preview.

March 2 WWE Raw (announced):

AJ Lee and CM Punk | WWE

World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Roman Reigns will both be in Indianapolis

Adam Pearce will address Seth Rollins' return at Elimination Chamber

Women's Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee will appear

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta for the Men's Intercontinental Championship