Major Update On WWE Contract Status Of Karrion Kross And Scarlett
Tick tock. Time is quickly running out if WWE hopes to sign Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett to contract extensions.
The former NXT Champion just competed at WWE SummerSlam this past Saturday night, coming up short against Sami Zayn in what could be his final match with the company.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is now reporting that just days remain on Kross and Scarlett's current deals with WWE.
"Fightful Select is told by a WWE higher up that Kross and Scarlett's deals are up this weekend, and that a new WWE deal hasn't been offered to either of them. However, to our knowledge, they weren't informed that their contracts would be set to lapse."
What does the future hold for Karrion Kross and Scarlett?
Neither Kross nor Scarlett were in attendance at Raw Monday night in Brooklyn, although they were referenced during a backstage interview between Sami Zayn and Jackie Redmond.
The couple returned to WWE in the fall of 2022 after they were released from the company the year prior. They were among the first Superstars to be rehired by Paul 'Triple H' Levesque when he took over as WWE Chief Content Officer.
Kross failed to gain much traction during the first couple of years of that deal, but he has skyrocketed in popularity over the past several months.
He just received a new merchandise line on WWE Shop and sales have been going very well. Fans have also been chanting Kross' name during both pre-show and post-show events featuring Triple H, while also singing his praises on social media.
Taking all that into consideration, it's highly surprising that the company has yet to even approach Kross and Scarlett about extensions. It seems like there should be plenty of incentive to keep them around. We'll continue to monitor this situation throughout the week.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More
Seth Rollins Explains Why He Faked A Knee Injury On WWE Raw
Janel Grant Releases Statement Following Brock Lesnar's Return At WWE SummerSlam
Karrion Kross Reacts To Triple H Mistaking "Kross" For "Brock" Chants Amid Contract Uncertainty