Seth Rollins Explains Why He Faked A Knee Injury On WWE Raw
Seth Rollins knew that in order to get a clear shot at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam, then he would have to come up with plan.
The new World Heavyweight Champion opened up Monday night's episode of WWE Raw in Brooklyn and laid out his rationale for faking a knee injury three weeks ago at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Rollins said he only entrusted two people with the truth about his health, his wife Becky Lynch and his Oracle Paul Heyman. Everyone else was left in the dark, including the entire WWE medical staff.
Why all the secrecy? Very simple. Get his enemies to lower their guard and strike when they least expected it. The plan worked to perfection Saturday night as Rollins dropped his crutches, attacked CM Punk and stole the World Heavyweight Championship minutes after Punk dethroned Gunther to win the gold.
One of those aforementioned enemies is LA Knight, who wasn't even in New Jersey this past weekend for the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. However, the Megastar made sure to get to Brooklyn for Monday's episode of Raw.
As the last man to beat The Visionary, Knight wanted his shot at the title and he wanted it on Raw. Rollins initially turned him down, but Raw GM Adam Pearce would emerge and make the match official. Not only that, but Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed would be barred from ringside. Payback for the new champion's lies to WWE personnel.
Seth Rollins really went to tremendous lengths to keep kayfabe alive
While Seth Rollins the character claimed only two people knew he wasn't really injured, the actual number of people he knew the truth behind the scenes probably wasn't that much higher.
WWE played the angle incredibly close to the vest, even having Rollins lie while guest hosting the Rich Eisen Show in the days following Saturday Night's Main Event. Rollins returned to the show Monday afternoon and said he went to great lengths to keep up the charade. Including limping around on crutches for three straight weeks.
"I went to the gym, I took my daughter to the beach for ice cream, I dropped her off at the pre-school, I went for a nice steak dinner with my wife, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford with the crutches. I did it all on crutches. It was excruciating. The crutches alone were painful. I thought I was going to get a shoulder injury, a real one, get surgery and go to Birmingham legit.”
Rollins really did have his family in on the act. He told Rich Eisen that Becky Lynch reluctantly kept up with kayfabe, even with those closest to her.
“My wife is an unwilling participant in this ruse. She was very upset at me for making me lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks. She was very upset. I said, ‘Honey, just trust me, the payoff will be great.’ My daughter thought it was a game. She thought it was a fun little game." h/t Fightful
It turns out that little Roux did spill the beans to her pre-school teacher, but luckily Rollins' secret never left the classroom.
