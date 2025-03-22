Mark Henry Announces He's Signed A New Contract With WWE
Mark Henry is back with WWE after signing a new legends contract.
The WWE Hall of Famer made the announcement Saturday via social media, in conjunction with Ringside Collectibles. Mattel will be issuing brand new Mark Henry figures as part of the deal.
Henry is officially under the WWE umbrella for the first time since in four years. He departed in the spring of 2021 after his contract wasn't renewed, ending a 25 year run with the company.
He signed on with All Elite Wrestling in May of 2021 as a commentator and coach and stayed on for three years.
It's unclear at this time if Henry's new WWE contract will mean a return to television in some capacity.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Vince McMahon Changed Original Plans For Edge & Finn Balor At WrestleMania 39 [Report]
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & CM Punk Triple Threat Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 41
10 Best WWE Matches Of All Time