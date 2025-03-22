Mark Henry Announces He's Signed A New Contract With WWE

Mark Henry has signed a WWE Legends deal which includes new @Mattel @WWE Figures! 💪💪💪



Which Mattel figure of The Worlds Strongest Man @TheMarkHenry do you want to see first? #RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #Mattel #WWE #WWEEliteSquad #WWERaw #SmackDown #MarkHenry pic.twitter.com/mJdpndBj3n