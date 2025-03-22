Vince McMahon Changed Original Plans For Edge & Finn Balor At WrestleMania 39 [Report]

Demon @FinnBalor takes on @EdgeRatedR inside Hell in a Cell TONIGHT at #WrestleMania!



8PM ET/5PM PT

Streaming exclusively on @peacock in U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.



🦚: https://t.co/Gq7Wj3u2SI

🌎: https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/Hk8YOWgGaU