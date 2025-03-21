The Wyatt Sicks Post Cryptic Message Amid WWE Absence
The Wyatt Sicks are watching.
The group, which hasn't been seen on WWE television since December, took to social media late Thursday evening to share a cryptic message that included biblical references. The message read:
ecc3:1
in time you shall see.
you shall behold.
stand in awe.
galat6:9
we see you.
remember who you are.
remember what you know.
"ecc:3:1" is a reference to Ecclesiastes 3:1, which, per the King James Bible, states, "To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven." "galat6:9", meanwhile, references Galatians 6:9, which says, "And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not."
What exactly this all means is up for interpretation. Is it a message teasing a return? Could it be a message for their next target? Or perhaps a note for also absent Alexa Bliss?
Bliss hasn't wrestle since she participated in the Women's Elimination Chamber match on March 1. A connection between her and the Wyatt Sicks has been teased since her return at the Royal Rumble back in February.
Only time will tell what the group is up to.
