Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & CM Punk Triple Threat Made Official For WWE WrestleMania 41
It was a foregone conclusion following the events of Friday night's SmackDown in Bologna, Italy, but now it's official.
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took to social media after the show had gone off the air and announced that it will be Roman Reigns taking on Seth Rollins and CM Punk in an All-star Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41 next month in Las Vegas.
It took dozens of security personnel to pull all three men off of one another as their promo segment in Italy quickly evolved to violence Friday night. Punk took a cheap shot at Reigns when his back was turned and the fight was on.
When each man taunted the other by claiming to be the best and then pointing at the WrestleMania sign, it was clear the bout would be officially booked sooner rather than later.
This monumental match-up will mark Punk's first on 'The Grandest Stage of Them All' in 12 years. He last competed at WrestleMania XXIX where he came up short in his bid to end The Undertaker's undefeated streak. His match this year has the chance to be his first ever WrestleMania main event.
With the addition of the Triple Threat Match and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens Friday, the card for the 'Showcase of the Immortals' is snow up to six matches total. Subject to change, because let's be honest, Rhea Ripley is finding a way into that Women's World Title Match.
Current WrestleMania 41 Card:
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena for the WWE Championship
- Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
- IYO SKY (s) vs. Bianca Belair for the Women's World Championship
- Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
- Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens
