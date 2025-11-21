New Report May Explain TayJay's Disappointing Loss On AEW Collision

A fair share of AEW fans took to social media Wednesday night to express their disappointment that Anna Jay and Tay Melo, the longest tenured women's tag team in the company, failed to make it out of the first round of the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.

We may now have a better understanding of why TayJay did not get booked into the semifinal round, which would have also included the chance to participate in a four corners tag bout with the other semifinalists at AEW Full Gear this Saturday night.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported Thursday night that Anna Jay’s contract with All Elite Wrestling is set to expire within the next few months.

"As of now, we haven’t learned if there have been contract negotiations tied to extending her, but an AEW source did expect that AEW was going to make the move to retain her if possible," Ross Sapp said. "It was noted to Fightful that Anna Jay enjoys teaming with Tay Melo, but also is open to doing what’s right for her career, including exploring any potential free agency options."

The 27-year-old has spent the last six years of her career in AEW, having been a part of multiple different factions and storylines. Most notably she spent time with both The Dark Order and The Jericho Appreciation Society. The one constant in her tenure thus far, has been her friendship and partnership with Tay Melo.

Anna Jay also spent some time overseas last year, taking part in World Wonder Ring Stardom's 5 Star Grand Prix.

Tay Melo was heartbroken over TayJay's first round exit Wednesday night on Collision

Anna Jay and Tay Melo lost their opening round match-up in the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament to the make-shift team of Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir on Wednesday night on Collision, which aired directly after Dynamite.

Even though their opponents were much more physically imposing, the booking decision was a head-scratcher for many AEW fans. TayJay had the clear advantage in team chemistry, and just having the opportunity to win the inaugural AEW Women's Tag Titles was something that meant a great deal to both women.

Tay Melo took to social media late Wednesday night to express her profound disappointment with the match result.

"Tonight was hard. When the world shut down during Covid, Anna and I used to talk about one day competing for these tag belts. Five years later, that dream finally became real… and losing in the first round hurts in a way that’s hard to explain.

We believed in this moment so much. We poured so much of ourselves into this team, into growing together, into giving everything every time we stepped in the ring. Sometimes things don’t go the way you hoped ,even when your heart is all in." Tay Melo on X

We'll provide an update on Anna Jay's contract situation with AEW just as soon as more information becomes available.

