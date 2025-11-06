Bray Wyatt's Legacy To Be Honored By His Florida High School Alma Mater

The late Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans across the globe as Bray Wyatt, is being honored by his alma mater.

Rotunda graduated from Hernando High School in Brooksville, Florida, in 2005. He was a decorated two-sport athlete for the Leopards, winning a state wrestling title and playing on both the offensive and defensive line for the football team during his senior year.

Windham would go on to earn All-American honors playing guard for a junior college in California, before moving on to pursue his pro wrestling career.

The Hernando High School wrestling club has now announced that their annual wrestling tournament will be renamed in honor of Windham Rotunda, in addition to a new scholarship fund being created in his name, following his untimely passing in August 2023.

"With the blessing of the Rotunda Family and Brooksville Kiwanis we are changing the name of the long lasting Kiwanis Invitational to the Windham Rotunda Memorial Invitational. We are also creating a scholarship fund in his name that will be presented to one senior wrestler every year before the finals of the tournament."

David Pritz, a former wrestling teammate of Rotunda, now runs the wrestling club at Hernando High School. He hopes the tournament and scholarship will be a small but lasting tribute to his legacy.

"This will be our 44th year hosting one of the most established high school wrestling tournaments in the state of Florida. Windham was my teammate and one of the most memorable athletes to ever wear the Purple and Gold. I hope this can be a small tribute to his lasting legacy. He is a true legend and someone we will never forget."

The first-ever Windham Rotunda Invitational will take place on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6.

Windham's sister Mika wrote on the club's Instagram announcement that she shared the post with her father and that they both became emotional, “Showed dad this! We both cried.”

This latest Bray Wyatt Tribute offers some positive news during a tough stretch for his family

Bray Wyatt | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

It has been a rough month for the Rotunda family. WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda suffered a heart attack back in September, and word spread soon after that he had entered hospice care. His daughter Mika later clarified that was not the case.

"My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center," the family statement by Mika Rotunda said. "He suffered a massive heart attack on September 20, was in a coma for a week, and spent over a month hospitalized. By the grace of God, he has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center, where our family remains present, hopeful, and focused on his recovery."

Mika's uncle, Barry Windham, accidentally misspoke about Rotunda's condition, which led to the hospice care story being picked up by numerous outlets, including The Takedown on SI. We wish Mike Rotunda the best recovery possible.

