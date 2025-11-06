Nick Khan Addresses Soaring WWE Ticket Prices And Overall Live Event Strategy

WWE ticket prices won't be going down anytime soon.

For more than a year, the WWE has priced tickets aggressively for major events like WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, SummerSlam, and other PLE's in order to generate the most revenue possible — and break old revenue records for the company. Increased prices for television events like WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown followed suit.

According to the WWE President, Nick Khan, those tickets are priced appropriately, and the pricing aligns with their overall live event strategy.

Khan addressed ticket prices and the general live event strategy for the company on the Q3 earnings call on Wednesday and was adamant that both the pricing strategy and event strategy as a whole were sound.

“A couple of years ago when TKO was put up, one of the first things we collectively did was reduce the non-televised live events, which created more scarcity in the marketplace for our televised events, and our continued international expansion only furthered that," Khan said of the event strategy in WWE.

"It creates more scarcity in the United States which is a good thing in-terms of our overall gauge.”

Soaring WWE ticket prices are here to stay

Cody Rhodes | WWE

With a slower slate of events overall, Khan confirmed that the ticket prices to see WWE were fair given what the market is bearing.

“Capacity continues to be very high. We’ve increased prices appropriately with the marketplace. That’s for the PLEs, RAW, SmackDown, SNME, and every other ticketed program that WWE has. We remain bullish on it.” Nick Khan (h/t WrestlePurist)

In 2025, WWE expanded it's international event slate and held multiple television events overseas. The company put on specialty PLE's in Paris, Australia, and Saudi Arabia as well.

2026 will be a year that continues that expansion for the company. WWE is already slated to host the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in 2026. Plus, the company announced this year that it would be running WrestleMania outside North America for the first time in history. WWE is bringing their biggest event to Saudi Arabia in 2027 with WrestleMania 43.

WWE will return to the scene of last year's record-breaking WrestleMania in 2026. WrestleMania 42 will emanate from inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the second year in a row. The company had originally announced New Orleans as the site of the event, but pivoted after a record year in 2025.

