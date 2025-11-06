WWE Women Think Nikki Bella Is 'Lucky' For Getting Advice From Industry Great

If you haven't noticed in recent weeks, Nikki Bella has really started to find her groove in the ring.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to professional wrestling back in February after a three-year hiatus, and it had been even longer since she wrestled a singles match.

Naturally, it took her a little time to get up to speed, but she's put together some really solid work during her last few matches against the likes of Asuka and Roxanne Perez.

Even some of the most experienced performers need a little coaching every now and again, and it turns out that Nikki has been getting some advice from one of the best to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots — current AEW commentator and husband of Nikki's sister Brie, Bryan Danielson.

During the latest episode of the Nikki and Brie Show, Bella said her ability to chat with Danielson about her matches drew a little bit of envy from some of the other women in the locker room.

“At Raw, I was talking with some of the girls and we were talking about my match last week and I was like, ‘Yeah, Bryan, blah, blah.’ They were like, ‘Oh my God, cool, Bryan gives you advice?’ ‘Yeah, he gives me feedback. He sent me stuff to watch and will tell me things to work out.’ They’re like, ‘Dude, you’re so lucky.’"

One of the best aspects of Bryan's advice, according to Bella, is that he's going to be honest in his assessment.

"Did you notice I had a little more intensity going into [her match Monday on Raw]? I was really trying to think of it, which I need to continue, but you saw it more than before. Those are things that I told myself.” h/t Fightful.

How WWE found something with Nikki Bella and Stephanie Vaquer?

We're obsessed with @Steph_Vaquer & Nikki Bella as a team 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n5rOzaRERU — WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2025

Bella teamed with Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer this past Monday, and despite the pair of them showing off some natural chemistry, Nikki ended up taking the loss against The Judgment Day.

"A lot of our chemistry too is just our presence is very similar, and in certain ways of how we work," Bella said about teaming with Vaquer. "I love working with her. I really have... and how amazing her English is getting. Every week she amazes me when we're doing our promos and pre-tapes together.”

Nikki has now lost her last four matches, dating back to her battle against Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris.

She told The Takedown on SI over the summer that she came back to WWE for two main reasons. She wanted to prove that she could hang with the current generation of Superstars, but at the same time, use her Hall of Fame name to give the rub to whomever needed one. Lately, that's been Roxanne Perez.

