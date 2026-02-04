Miami Heat Reportedly Flirted With nWo Idea After Lebron James Arrival

In July 2010, there was a decision to be made. It was that summer that LeBron James would become a free agent for the first time in his NBA career, and it was unclear whether he would return to his hometown of Cleveland or move on to greener pastures.

Infamously, LeBron would take his talents to South Beach, Miami, and join fellow all-stars Chris Bosh and Dwayne Wade in making a "super team" of sorts. It was a move that would garner James a ton of heat, if you would.

On LeBron's Mind the Game podcast, the Laker's star recently interviewed fellow NBA player Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton, a big-time WWE fan, is renowned for taunting and agitating opposing crowds. He made a household name of himself doing just that during the 2025 NBA Finals in which his Indiana Pacers would eventually fall to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lebron James | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

LeBron James compares his move to Hulk Hogan's heel turn

During his back-and-forth with Haliburton, LeBron James compared himself to the Joker and cited Hulk Hogan's nWo heel turn as potential motivation following his move to Miami. If the league and its fans were going to treat the Heat's trio of stars as villains, James, Bosh, and Wade were apparently going to embrace it.

“I grew up watching Hulk Hogan. At one point Hulk Hogan was like Americas, you know, everyone loved him. What it means to be an American. Then one day, he went to NWO and people couldn’t understand how he tagged up with the enemy. They was like ‘what is going on.’ Everybody just booed him. He went from wearing red and yellow to black and white. New World Order."

Hulk Hogan nWo | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Miami Heat considered using nWo logo

Using fan hostility as motivation is nothing new in the world of sports. But according to Atlanta Falcons beat reporter Marc Raimondi, the Miami Heat were actually considering donning the nWo logo as a uniform variant to cement the team's guise as "the bad guys."

He revealed the information on X, writing, "There was actually talk of the Heat using the nWo logo and leaning into it. WWE was on board with it. So were LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Ultimately, the Heat decided not to. @PodKatz told me this story"

There was actually talk of the Heat using the nWo logo and leaning into it. WWE was on board with it. So were LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Ultimately, the Heat decided not to. @PodKatz told me this story https://t.co/r0Yf6eCLGq — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 4, 2026

The Miami Heat and WWE collaboration never panned out, but it would have been a fun moment in the team's history if it had. As for James' run with the team, he would go on to win the 2012 and 2013 NBA Championships before returning to Cleveland a hero for the 2014 season.

