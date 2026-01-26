WWE 2K26 Teases Addition of AAA Star Mr Iguana

More news on the upcoming WWE 2K26 video game continues to trickle in.

Last week, WWE announced a handful of special editions of the upcoming game in the popular franchise. The company announced that an Attitude Edition will be available for purchase and that edition will include major stars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H, Chyna, and others.

On SmackDown, it was announced that the video game would also have a special Monday Night Wars edition. The Monday Night Wars were a battle between WWE Raw and WCW Nitro, the two main wrestling television programs of the 90s, which aired head-to-head at the exact same time. These company battles helped usher in the Attitude Era of wrestling.

The cover of that edition was revealed, featuring stars like Austin, Rock, and Undertaker. It also featured the biggest WCW stars, including Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Booker T, and the NWO.

New details surfaced on Monday regarding the roster of playable characters in WWE 2K26, and in a new teaser for the game, a symbol representing a top AAA star was shown.

Mr Iguana teased for WWE 2K26

Mr. Iguana appears to be a character included in WWE2K26. The AAA star has boosted his fame since WWE purchased the company last year.

WWE announced that they would be buying AAA during WrestleMania week and has put on a handful of shows under the AAA banner. Mr. Iguana has been a key piece of those shows and has also wrestled on staple WWE shows like NXT and WWE Raw on Netflix.

Raw this week will feature a tag team title number one contender match between The New Day, Alpha Academy, American Made, and Los Americanos. AJ Styles will speak to fans on this week's show coming off his victory against Shinsuke Nakamura at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

The other promoted segment for Raw this week is a meeting between Raw General Manager, Adam Pearce, and Bron Breakker. Breakker was suspended by Pearce two weeks ago because he violently threatened him.

The Attitude Era pre-sale will begin this Friday.

