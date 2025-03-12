Moose Comments On NXT Roadblock Match And Oba Femi
If it's up to Moose, last night's match at NXT Roadblock won't be his time appearing for NXT.
Moose lost a TNA and NXT crossover match against Oba Femi with the NXT Championship on the line, but was complimentary of Femi. Moose also said he'd see NXT again soon.
"Last Night I attempted to make history at WWE NXT #RoadBlock but fell short," Femi wrote on X. "I will learn from my mistakes. Mad respect to Oba Femi. He is on a path to greatness. Happy to be part of his journey. Big thank to the WWE universe, staff, and locker room for welcoming me in. See you soon."
Yesterday's episode of NXT Roadblock featured two TNA and NXT crossover bouts. The other was The Hardys vs. Fraxiom for the TNA Tag Team Championships.
The show also featured a huge women's championship match. NXT Women's Champion, Giulia, squared off against the NXT Women's North American Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, in a winner take all match.
Vaquer defeated Giulia and now holds both women's titles in NXT. Both Vaquer and Giulia entered NXT at the same time and have been staple talents on the show since they arrived.
