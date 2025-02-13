Miro (Rusev) Spotted With WWE Superstar After Leaving AEW
On Monday, Miro, along with Malakai Black and Ricky Starks exited AEW.
The former TNT Champion (formerly Rusev in WWE) was released by the company with a year left on his contract, signing a long-term extension in 2022. Since then, however, he wrestled just a handful of matches, with creative differences with AEW management reportedly the reason for his exit.
Just one day after the three exited AEW, Ricky Starks was introduced to WWE audiences making his debut on NXT. Not to be outdone, Miro has now also popped up on WWE's side of the world, although not in a wrestling capacity.
Last night, Sheamus shared an image of him and Miro on X, with the two sharing what appears to be a pint of Guinness. Sheamus captioned the post "The Lads."
Sheamus and Miro of course have a history. The two teamed up together for the League of Nations faction back in 2016. But even before that, in 2014, Miro defeated Sheamus for the United States Championship.
Rumors have swirled that Miro could be in for a WWE return, with many fans commenting as much on the post. Whether it happens, of course, remains to be seen.
