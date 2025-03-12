WWE NXT Roadblock Results: Stephanie Vaquer Bests Giulia To Capture NXT Women's Title
There could only be one winner and by the time NXT Roadblock came to a close Tuesday night, it was Stephanie Vaquer who emerged with the NXT Women's and NXT Women's North American Championships.
Both ladies gave everything they had in a hard fought bout that had the New York crowd on the edge of their seats throughout. In the end the Dark Angel had to hit back-to-back SVB's, the second and third backbreakers that she connected on in the match, to keep Giulia down for the three count.
NXT Lead Commentator Vic Joseph made note that with the win, Stephanie Vaquer becomes the first woman to hold two singles championships at the same time since Becky Lynch following her victory over Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.
Vaquer was the reported favorite to win heading into the match Tuesday night. Multiple outlets had said that Giulia was a bit banged up and would need some time away from television, hence why this match wasn't being saved for show like Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.
The Roadblock main event capped off an incredible night of in-ring action that included The Hardy Boyz retaining their TNA World Tag Team Titles, Oba Femi topping Moose in an all out hoss fight and Je'Von Evans stealing Ethan Page's smile in a New York City Street Fight.
Our Zack Heydorn had the chance to catch up with Ethan Page ahead of Tuesday night's show at the Theater at Madison Square Garden. You can watch their conversation in the video above and don't forget to subscribe to The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel for more great exclusive content.
Full NXT Roadblock Match Results:
- The Hardy Boyz defeated Fraxiom to retain the TNA World Tag Team Championships
- Jordynne Grace knocked off Roxanne Perez
- Oba Femi successfully retained the NXT Championship against Moose
- Je'Von Evans won the New York City Street Fight against Ethan Page after hitting a springboard cutter with a chair wrapped around Ego's neck.
- Stephanie Vaquer defeated Giulia to win the NXT Women's Championship
