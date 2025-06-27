WWE SmackDown SPOILERS [6/27/25]: Match Results For Taped Saudi Arabia Show
WWE Night of Champions weekend is officially underway as Friday night's episode of SmackDown was recorded earlier in the day from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
WWE Champion John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton all made appearances on the show, although the opening segment between The American Nightmare and The Viper suffered from severe tech issues for the international audiences watching on Netflix.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that the playback tonight across the United States should air as normal at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT).
There were three major title matches on the show as Tiffany Stratton, Zelina Vega and the Street Profits all put their gold on the line. Here are your SmackDown SPOILERS, which are limited in scope.
SmackDown Match Results:
JC Mateo defeated Jimmy Uso with the Tour of the Islands, after Big Jim got distracted by Solo Sikoa at ringside. Jacob Fatu saved Jimmy from a post match attack after he refused another offer to return to the family.
Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to win the Women's United States Championship. The Beautiful Madness survived a Code Red from Vega by getting her feet on the bottom rope just in the nick of time. She then scored two running knees and a Northern Lights Bomb to win the title.
Andrade and Rey Fenix defeated #DIY. The Riyadh crowd was on fire for this match up, which was a highly competitive thrill ride. Andrade and Fenix pulled off the upset win over the former WWE Tag Team Champions with the a Black Fire Driver, The Message combo on Ciampa.
The Street Profits and The Wyatt Sicks ended in a no contest after the rest of the SmackDown Tag Team Division interfered and started an all out brawl. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins would end up standing tall.
Still to come:
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing Match
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Another Legend Reportedly Being Brought Back For WWE Evolution
The Shocking Sum WWE Has Made From Saudi Arabia Events Compared To WrestleMania Since 1985
WWE Night of Champions Predictions: Will John Cena's Run Continue Against CM Punk?