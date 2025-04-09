WWE NXT Results (4/8/25): Dominant DarkState Debut, Giulia Makes Huge Statement Herself
Statement made.
DarkState picked up a major win in their in-ring debut Tuesday night on NXT. Saquon Shugars, Cutler James and Dion Lennox destroyed Ja'Von Evans in the main event after NXT Champion Oba Femi and Trick Williams decided to fight one another instead of their opponents.
A win is still a win, but there's little time to celebrate as a huge challenge was issued to DarkState by the D'Angelo Family to close Tuesday night's show.
Speaking of making a statement, former NXT Women's Champion Giulia made her stunning return to NXT Tuesday and sent a very clear message to Stephanie Vaquer. There are no friendships when it comes to Stand & Deliver next Saturday in Las Vegas.
Here's everything you may have missed from Tuesday's episode of NXT at the WWE Performance Center:
NXT Match & Segment Results:
Jordynne Grace and Jaida Parker fought to a No Contest. A fight broke out between both women and NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who was on commentary. Giulia then made her shocking return to take out all three women and hold the NXT Women's Title belt high. These four ladies will now fight for the title at Stand & Deliver.
NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom defeated Swipe Right in a Non-Title Match.
Sol Ruca knocked off Jazmyn Nyx to qualify for the NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.
The Culling beat Hank & Tank. After the match, Hank & Tank received a surprising pep talk from The Street Profits. The WWE Tag Team Champions told them to be true to themselves and success will follow. They also announced an NXT Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match will take place this coming Tuesday night.
A huge brawl broke out over who will challenge Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship at Stand & Deliver. Eddy Thorpe, Ethan Page, Lexis King and Wes Lee will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match this Tuesday to determine Ricky's challenger next Saturday in Las Vegas.
Wes Lee defeated Yoshiki Inamura.
Izzi Dame knocked off Wren Sinclair to qualify for the NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver.
Saquon Shugars, Cutler James and Dion Lennox stunned NXT Champion Oba Femi, Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in the main event. DarkState were able to pick up the win over Evans after Femi and Williams began to fight with each other, leaving their partner high and dry.
Stacks then appeared on the big video board to issue a major challenge for DarkState to meet the D'Angelo Family in the NXT parking lot next week.