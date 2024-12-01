Multiple Men's WarGames Match Competitors Suffer Injuries At Survivor Series
There were multiple high risk spots performed inside of the men's WarGames match Saturday night at Survivor Series, and there are reports that not everyone came out unscathed.
Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan is reporting that 'Big' Bronson Reed definitely injured one, and potentially both, of his ankles during his leap off the top of the cage.
Reed went to deliver a massive Tsunami onto Roman Reigns but was greeted by nothing but table after CM Punk helped Roman get out of the way at the last possible moment. Brennan says Bronson landed awkwardly onto the mat below and required assistance to the back after the match ended. It's not clear at this time just how severe Reed was injured.
Jimmy Uso also performed a dive off the top of the cage, and while he landed on his mark in Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso revealed in the Survivor Series post show press conference that Jimmy broke one of his toes during that spot.
It appears none of the other participants suffered significant injuries during the bout, including Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf gave the crowd a scare when he grasped his right leg in pain after a rough landing on a springboard moonsault attempt, but he was not hurt on that spot.
Brennan says Fatu made the decision to heavily sell his leg after from that point moving forward, which was not something that was previously planned during the match.
CM Punk had a slight limp as he was walking out of the cage at the end of the show, but is reportedly okay after his second consecutive steel cage match.
We here at The Takedown on SI wish everyone a speedy recovery.
