Reason Behind Jade Cargill's Absence And Injury Drama Continue To Be Questioned
We all know the tale told to us on TV: Jade Cargill gets attacked, put on the injured list, and the attacker is unknown like many mystery attacker situations in WWE's past (we're looking at you Rikishi). This was the narrative fed to us and we gobbled it up like Thanksgiving leftovers.
Nothing to see here. Business as usual.
Then, this week, a wrinkle in the story's fabric emerged. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that politics may have caused Cargill's untimely absence.
"We've gotten three different versions of the story from those in WWE. One was that, as is usually the case with WWE parking lot attacks, that it's a storyline cover for a real injury. However, this one has been kept secretive. One person in WWE mentioned to us that it seems like nobody, including her friends, knows what the injury actually is or why it happened. Another higher-up said 100 percent that she is injured and the stories denying it are false. Another version is that the injury was created to cover for a political backstage issue."- Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Several weeks ago, rumors circulated that Cargill and her Women's Tag Team Championship partner Bianca Belair had real-life beef. Could that be the impetus for Cargill's ousting? Or, is Triple H hoodwinking us, and Cargill is appearing tonight at Survivor Series: WarGames?
We have more questions than answers and there's no telling when or if we'll get to the truth in this Jade Cargill injury saga. If she does happen to be injured as badly as originally reported, The Takedown wishes her a speedy recovery.
