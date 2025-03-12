Multiple Superstars Undergo Name Changes On WWE's Main Roster Page
Seth Rollins may have just lost his middle name.
For years the former World Heavyweight Champion has been known, for better or for worse, as Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. Once just a part of a catch phrase, WWE officially added 'Freakin' to Rollins name back in 2021.
On Tuesday, the company removed it from his bio page on WWE.com. It is still listed, however, in his actual bio.
Seth told Chris Van Vliet on a recent episode of Insight that the decision to add 'Freakin' to his name was made by then head of creative Vince McMahon.
"The middle name was his idea back in the day. I don't remember why. I don't remember how it came about. I think he was just bored with Seth Rollins and he was like ah, you'll be Seth 'Freakin' Rollins again. Okay, cool. Sold a lot of T-shirts when we did it."
The overuse of his middle name was something that Rollins admitted to CVV that he did not enjoy and worked quickly to eliminate that as soon as he possibly could when Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took over as Chief Content Officer in 2022.
"Everybody had to say Freakin’ every single time they mentioned my name on commentary, anywhere. The first thing I did when I had the opportunity was let's just pull back on that. How about I just say it? If someone's introducing me in a grandiose manner, they can say it."
It's fully possible that the slow phasing out of his middle name is now complete.
While the change was made on WWE's website on Tuesday, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select noted that Seth 'Freakin' Rollins was still listed on the internal rundown for Monday's episode of Raw.
In addition to Rollins, Bronson Reed and Dominik Mysterio both underwent slight adjustments on the official WWE roster page Tuesday. Both of their nicknames, Big and Dirty respectively, were deleted from their profiles.
