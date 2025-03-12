CJ Perry And Miro Renew Wedding Vows
One year after separating, Miro and CJ Perry have reportedly renewed their wedding vows.
TMZ is reporting that the pro wrestling couple are back together after their 2023 separation. The report notes that the two began mending things in June 2024, shortly after Miro returned from an overseas trip to his home country of Bulgaria.
Things went so well that Perry reportedly joined Miro in Bulgaria for the Christmas holidays.
The renewal of the couple's wedding vows reportedly happened "a few weeks ago" at a church in Los Angeles, California. They had a small ceremony.
Miro and Perry first became public figures in the wrestling industry during their time with WWE. At that time, Miro was known as Rusev and Perry as his manager, Lana.
Miro was with WWE from 2010 until 2020, at which point he jumped to AEW. Perry was with WWE from 2013 until 2021. She joined Miro with AEW in 2023 and 2024.
Miro recently received his release from AEW and is rumored for a return to WWE later this year, though nothing is official at this time.
Miro and Perry were married in 2016. They split up during the winter of 2023 but never officially filed for divorce.
