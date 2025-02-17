Naomi Says She Can't Retire Until Former Divas Champion Returns To WWE
It turns out that Naomi is no different than a very large portion of the WWE fanbase that wants to see AJ Lee make her long-awaited return to the company.
Speculation surrounding a comeback from the former WWE Divas Champion always surfaces around WrestleMania season, but once again, the Royal Rumble concluded this year without Lee skipping her way down to the ring.
Naomi was a guest on The Wrestling Classic Monday and touched on a number of topics, including the prospects of AJ Lee lacing up the Chuck Taylors one more time.
“I be harassing her husband [CM Punk] about that all the time," Naomi said. "Girl, you need to come on because mama’s back is hurting. I can’t retire until she comes back. I’m so for real and she knows it. It’s crazy. For her to be gone over a decade and to still be missed and to still be wanted so bad, I think speak volumes and just tells you what she did for women’s wrestling."
Naomi said it would be such a treat for wrestling fans if Lee was able to come in for at least an appearance, and allow the WWE Universe to give her the flowers she deserves.
"Even if it’s just a ‘hey and bye,’ a quick little [appearance]. We starving, sis [laughs]." h/t Fightful.
AJ Lee's last pro wrestling match was on the March 30, 2015 episode of Monday Night Raw. She teamed up with Naomi and Paige (AEW's Saraya) to defeat the Bella Twins and Natalya in a six-woman tag team match. Lee announced her retirement from wrestling a short time later.
