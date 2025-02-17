Wrestling On FanNation

Rhea Ripley Provides Update On Buddy Matthews After AEW Grand Slam Injury

No ankle injury is going to stop Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews from their long-awaited honeymoon plans.

Rick Ucchino

Buddy Matthews on 2/5 AEW Dynamite
Buddy Matthews on 2/5 AEW Dynamite / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Buddy Matthews did not walk out of Grand Slam Australia with the AEW Continental Championship on Saturday, but as it turns out, he was pretty lucky to still be on his feet at all after his match with Okada.

Video posted online shows a moment in slow motion where Matthews rolled his left ankle during his entrance. He still went on to put up a strong 13-minute performance against the Rainmaker, but was captured on fan footage with a noticeable limp after the final bell.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley was at the show in Brisbane to support her husband. The Nightmare provided a bit of an update on Matthews Monday morning by posting some photos on her Instagram. Buddy was pictured both with and without crutches.

Ripley also mentioned that the couple were off to finally celebrate their honeymoon after being married last summer, and that no ankle injury was going to stop them.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider did report Monday that Matthews is dealing with an ankle injury, but the severity of it is still unknown.

Hopefully he won't have to miss too much time away from the ring. We'll provide more information as it becomes available.

Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years.

