WWE Raw Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The brand new WWE Women's World Champion, Naomi, will address the WWE Universe on this week's episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Naomi made history and successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract last night at the Evolution PLE to win the WWE Women's World Championship. With both Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley spent and injured during their main event match for the title, Naomi made the match a triple threat and pinned Sky to win the championship.
Naomi will address her big win on this week's episode of WWE Raw. What will Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley have to say about it? What will Jade Cargill's reaction be after her No Holds Barred Match with Naomi last night. This week's episode of Raw will have some answers.
In the men's division, after successfully defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend, Gunther will get a new number one contender this week on Raw.
As announced during the Evolution PLE, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, Penta, and LA Knight will wrestle in a Gauntlet Match on Raw and the winner will face Gunther for the world championship at Summerslam.
Finally, what will the state of Seth Rollins be after suffering a knee injury and loss to LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event?
WWE Raw Card (Announced):
CM Punk vs. Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. Bron Breakker in a Gauntlet Match to earn a World Heavyweight Championship Match at SummerSlam
Chelsea Green vs. Nikki Bella
