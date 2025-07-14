New Report Reveals Backstage Reaction To WWE Evolution And Naomi's Title Win
The WWE women’s division stole the show on Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, with many calling Evolution the company’s best PLE of the year thus far.
There were several significant developments, including Naomi, who lost earlier in the night to Jade Cargill in a No Holds Barred Match, cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the Women’s World Heavyweight Championship during the main event between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.
Evolution also featured Stephanie Vaquer winning the 20-Woman Battle Royal to earn a world title match at WWE Clash In Paris on August 31, Becky Lynch retaining the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in an awesome Triple Threat Match, and more.
And now, there’s an update on how the event was perceived backstage within WWE.
According to PWInsider, sources within the WWE executive ranks and women’s locker room have stated that everyone was “thrilled” with the PLE, and that there was a feeling that the company would “have to do” another Evolution show based on the quality of it.
However, there’s currently no timetable on if or when the show could return for its next iteration.
The report also mentions that there was “a lot of happiness” for Naomi getting her opportunity to become Women’s World Champion due to the respect and appreciation for her in WWE.
Meanwhile, despite online rumors of a potential AJ Lee return, PWInsider notes there was “no connection there,” and that Saraya - who had also been rumored to appear at Evolution - was currently in Hawaii and never scheduled for the show.
Evolution marked the return of the all-women’s event for the first time since 2018.
Up next on the WWE PLE schedule is the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which will take place on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
