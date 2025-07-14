Fans Send Love To IYO SKY After She Breaks Silence On WWE Evolution Loss
Naomi stunned the WWE Universe last night when she cashed in the women's Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event match between IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley on Sunday night at WWE Evolution.
Sky and Ripley were deep into their match, an instant classic, when Naomi took advantage of the situation, running down to the ring with both champion and challenger down. She quickly knocked out Sky with the briefcase then tossed Ripley out of the ring before pinning Sky to become the new Women's World Champion.
And in the early morning hours on Monday, IYO Sky took to social media to break her silence on the result, writing:
UNBELIEVABLE.- @Iyo_SkyWWE
UNFORGETTABLE.
And….UNEXPECTED.
#WWEEvolution
Fans were quick to offer support and appreciation to the former champion, with many praising the match, her reign as champion, the chemistry between her and Ripley, and more.
@_JBfromGA: "That match just went above and beyond what was already very high expectations. Completely crushed it!"
@segador_delta: "You two put on such an amazing match. Everything from start to finish was beautiful. I love you both."
@AmericanArtsii: "You have unforgettable talent. You put your all. The match yesterday was a performance of a lifetime and we couldn't be more proud. Even though you didn't get your title back, I know you will climb back to the top and achieve it again. No matter what, you will always be a champ in our hearts. "
@CrispyWrestlin: "We are so proud of you Iyo you and Rhea absolutely killed it out there and put on a classic"
@TribalWolfz: "IYO I’m so proud of you and Rhea thank you for the amazing match"
@WrestlinJay: "You are such a great example for so many people in how to conduct themselves. Your title reign may not have had many matches, even though you are the best wrestler in the company I firmly believe it. I know you are passionate about wrestling, it was terrible booking. You never spoke out badly, patience and positivity."
@NathanGiuliaFan: "You were amazing tonight Iyo! You were amazing Women's World Champion! I enjoyed it and this starts a new chapter to something greater thank you for the amazing match. I cannot wait to see what is next for you please keep your head high! "
@luisriverapaso: "We proud of you IYO SKY, you are the champion of our heart "
@heelingprocess: "Edit :
UNBELIEVABLE.
UNEXPECTED.
And.....UNFORGETTABLE."
@SDevilleLive: "Proud of you girls "
@GTXShrestha: "We are proud of Iyo, no matter what outcome came. You both did amazing."
What's next for IYO Sky?
