Natalya Calls NXT Star a 'Female Jacob Fatu'

Natalya, also known as Nattie, is one of the longest-tenured members of the WWE roster, so she has worked with many stars over the years. And she recently praised a member of NXT's women's division by comparing her to Jacob Fatu.

Natalya made her debut on the main roster in 2008 and has become one of the most decorated women in WWE history. She is a former Divas Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and Women's Tag Team Champion.

Natalya continues to target new titles as well. As for Fatu, he has established himself as a unique, dominant force since he arrived in WWE in 2024. Fatu is currently a member of The Bloodline alongside Roman Reigns and The Usos.

In a recent interview, Natalya discussed her recent work in NXT and complimented a member of the roster while likening her to a female version of Fatu.

Jaida Parker | WWE

Natalya compares Jaida Parker to Jacob Fatu

Speaking on Busted Open, Natalya explained that she asked to come to NXT because she wanted to work with Jaida Parker. The veteran stated that she saw something special in Parker and noted that she reminded her of a female Jacob Fatu.

"I said to Shawn Michaels, 'I want to work with Jaida because I see something in her that is so special,'" Natalya said. "She’s got this dog in her that I’m like, I gotta test the Nattie character out against her. I feel like she’s like the female kind of Jacob Fatu. She’s just got this edge about her that is very, very different from the other girls. "

After saying that she enjoyed working with Kendal Grey and Thea Hail, Natalya reiterated that she saw something different in Parker. She called Parker tough and compared her to Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

"I see something so different in Jaida that I have not seen in a woman," Natalya said. "I think of dog, I think of Rhea Ripley, I think of Liv Morgan. I think of the toughest, the baddest-ass women in the industry. And I see that in Jaida."

Natalya and Parker have been locked in a heated rivalry recently. They had a confrontation on the August 25th episode of NXT, and they are set to face each other at Heatwave this weekend. The match will be a big test for Parker, given Natalya's experience. A win would certainly help her climb the ranks in NXT's women's division and make a statement about her overall potential.