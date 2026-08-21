The Latest on Lola Vice's Transition to the Main Roster

As evidenced by her heartfelt goodbye to NXT earlier this month, Lola Vice is on her way to the main roster.

The former NXT Women's Champion had an opportunity to win her title back from Kendal Grey during the August 4 episode of NXT, but she came up short in an Underground Match for the first time in her career. Grey forced Vice to submit to an armbar to retain her championship, and Lola bid the fans inside the WWE Performance Center adieu during a post-match, off-air promo.

It's been a little over two weeks since Vice was seen on WWE programming, but the wait for her arrival on Raw or SmackDown is not expected to be a lengthy one.

Lola Vice expected to appear on main roster very soon

The insiders at TRNBCKL reported Thursday evening that vignettes featuring Lola Vice are already in the pipeline and are expected to start airing on main roster television in the very near future.

"The presentation is described as attention‑grabbing, and the expectation internally is that these will make an immediate impact once they start airing," TRNBCKL wrote in their report.

One thing that the folks at TRNBCKL were not able to confirm is which brand Lola Vice will be assigned to upon her arrival on the main roster, but the expectation is that she will join an already crowded women's locker room on Friday Night SmackDown.

Lola Vice | The CW Network

The number of extremely talented female stars assigned to the Blue Brand already vastly outweighs the allotted television time to properly feature them all. Blake Monroe, for example, a former NXT Women's North American Champion and AEW Women's World Champion, has yet to wrestle a match since debuting on SmackDown back in May.

That streak will finally come to an end, we think, on the August 21 edition of SmackDown in Toronto, where Monroe is scheduled to face another seldom-utilized performer, former NXT Women's Champion Giulia.

Former TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, meanwhile, hasn't wrestled since the June 12 Main Event taping, where she lost to Kiana James in just over five minutes. A promo segment featuring Paige had to be cut from last week's SmackDown due to time constraints, and yet WWE continues to load up the talent pool for Friday nights.

Former NXT Women's Champion Tatum Paxley made her main roster debut two weeks ago by aligning with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and helping The Queen pick up a big singles win over Jade Cargill.

The addition of Paxley brought the number of active women's stars on the Blue Brand to 17, not counting the injured Rhea Ripley or free agents Nikki Bella and Paige, whose rivalry appears to be locked to the Blue Brand despite them not being officially assigned to any brand.

The entire Women's Division on Monday Night Raw only totals 13 women, and that includes the likes of Asuka and Bayley, who are on hiatus from the company. It would make more sense for Lola Vice to head to the Red Brand, where they could use the extra depth. We'll find out what WWE plans to do here in the near future.