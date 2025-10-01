Natalya Reveals Who Her Favorite WWE Opponent Of All-Time Is
Natalya Neidhart is an alumni of the Hart Family dungeon and she's WWE's first third-generation women's wrestler.
She's lived up to the "Hart" name by becoming a one-time WWE Divas champion and a one-time WWE Smackdown Women's champion. She is also the first wrestler to have won a Raw or Smackdown Women's champion and a Divas championship.
The third-generation superstar is still facing new opponents in 2025, and has crafted herself an illustrious pro wrestling career.
After appearing on an episode of Ring The Belle Sunday, Natalya has revealed which one of those opponents is her all-time favorite.
Natalya names Naomi as her all-time favorite opponent
During her Ring The Belle appearance, Natalya reminisced on her championship-winning moment against Naomi at SummerSlam 2017. She defeated Naomi via submission to dethrone her for the Smackdown Women's championship.
Natalya remembered the 11-minute bout so positively that she named Naomi her favorite opponent in the long history of her pro wrestling career.
“By the way, Naomi is my favorite. She might be my favorite opponent. Wow, she was just so fun to wrestle. I love her. I love her so much."- Natalya
Naomi was happy despite losing the championship
Naomi has had a long career with WWE herself. She debuted on WWE TV as a member of the Funkadactyls dancing duo with Cameron. The pair would participate in Brodus Clay's entrance as background dancers.
Since then, Naomi has become a three-time WWE Women's champion and a one-time Women's tag team champion with Sasha Banks.
It's not a surprise that Natalya would have such great in-ring chemistry with someone she came up with in the business. To see both women still thriving has been a treat for fans in recent years.
Natalya went on to further describe how happy Naomi was when it was time for her to relinquish the Smackdown Women's championship to Natalya at SummerSlam 2017.
"The night that I found out that I won the title, Naomi was so happy for me, because, you know, even though she was losing the title, she still celebrated me. She’s just always been so supportive of me. She’s a sister to me. She’s a sister for life."- Natalya
Naomi was recently enjoying her third singles championship reign until she broke the news on an episode of Monday Night Raw that she was pregnant.
Natalya in 2025
Natalya is has been Nattie Neidhart all year. The no-nonsense bruiser fans have gotten to watch this past year has been a complete shift from what fans have been used to from Natalya for two decades. She's made appearances this year for Game Changer Wrestling, Reality of Wrestling, and the NWA.
Natalya last defeated Faby Apache at Worlds Collide in Las Vegas September 12.
