Jack Perry On Reuniting Jurassic Express
AEW All Out saw The Young Bucks fail in their pursuit of the AEW World Tag Team Championships in a four-way Ladder match. After the match, their old friend Jack Perry would make his AEW return after being away for several months.
Perry would fight with The Young Bucks before Luchasaurus came out and made the save, officially reuniting the former championship team, giving AEW fans a new, revamped version of Jurassic Express.
Jack Perry talked with Haley Miller of Vice and got to speak a bit about reuniting with Luchasaurus and the current state of the tag team division in AEW.
"I will say, Luchasaurus and I were always going to be back together doing something. We knew that from the day that we broke up as a tag team the first time. I also felt I had such a good run the year before. I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to top that right now.’ We concluded this is probably the best time for us to do this."- Jack Perry, Vice
The Scapegoat character for Jack Perry was a change, often receiving mixed reactions from the crowd, something he notes while speaking to Vice. There seemed to be bigger plans for the character as Perry revealed there were talks of a program between himself and Kenny Omega, which ultimately were scrapped.
The State Of The AEW Tag Team Division
Many fans have noted that the AEW tag team division is on fire right now. The pairing of Brody King and Bandido sit at the top of the mountain with the AEW World Tag Team Championships in their grasp after besting The Hurt Syndicate for the titles.
Outside of the current and former champions, AEW also has The Young Bucks, Paragon, Jetspeed, Gates of Agony, FTR, Adam Copeland & Christian, and several other amazing tag teams all ready for the chance to capture gold.
Jack Perry talked about the division today and Jurassic Express returning to further boost the depth it has, saying,
"I think we’re both more comfortable in our own skin. We both learned a lot; we have more experience. I’m gonna go ahead and say where I feel like we were sort of the end of the original tag team division, us coming back is gonna mark the beginning of the new tag team division."- Jack Perry
The men aren't the only tag team division to watch out for in AEW, as Tony Khan recently revealed the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships, which already have a wide selection of great teams that could capture the titles.
