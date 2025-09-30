Sting's Son Confirmed To Make Pro Wrestling Debut
Sting ended his pro wrestling career on his terms and he did so in storybook fashion.
Sting retired from pro wrestling with All Elite Wrestling in March 2024, and four decades of Sting's pro wrestling career came to an end with his children by his side. His pair of sons were dressed as different versions of Sting and appeared during his entrance to the ring.
They also celebrated with their father when the match ended. It was a beautiful set of moments to cap off a legendary pro wrestling career. What fans didn't know about that moment almost two years ago was the indirect foreshadowing that took place.
Sting capped off his career in a tag match with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks. As soon as Sting and Allin got the win to finish off a career, another career began.
Steve Borden Jr. set to make pro wrestling debut
The son of former WCW World Heavyweight champion Sting will make his pro wrestling debut October 3 for an event titled 52W Hardway: Live Wrestling Nights. The event, hosted by artist and friend of Allin, Raymond Pettibon, and "wrestling specialist" Charlie Ramone, combines art, music, and pro wrestling.
The two-week art gallery in New York City will feature wrestling matches put together by two-time AEW TNT champion Darby Allin on two nights. The first night will take place Friday October 3, while the second night will take place Friday October 10. The specific matchups or cards for each night have yet to be announced.
Borden has reportedly been training since around the time period of Sting's retirement. Borden appeared on the Von Erichs podcast almost a year ago to explain Sting's reaction to him training to start a pro wrestling career.
“When I told him I wanted to wrestle? Uh, no, that was a tough conversation [laughs]. I was dreading it. You guys probably got a similar lecture [from their father, Kevin].”- Steven Borden Jr.
Who is Steven Borden Jr.?
Besides being the son of a WCW and TNA legend, Borden has made his own name for himself as an athlete. Borden played college football at Kentucky for two seasons as a tight end.
Borden declared for the NFL draft in 2015 and signed to the Chiefs with the hopes of making the final roster when the season began. He participated in a series of practices called rookie minicamp, but did not make the final roster and wasn't invited to another training camp after.
In a since removed video on the Von Erich's podcast, Borden credited Allin for being the first person he spoke to after deciding to start training. Adam Copeland and FTR were three others Borden said he's spent a lot of time with in the ring.
"I think, for me, the people that have made the biggest impact on me, starting with Darby. I mean, he’s the first person that I spoke to outside of my dad when I decided to wrestle and I’ve spent a lot of time in the ring with Darby, and then after that, it’s been Dax — FTR, Dax and Cash, and Adam Copeland and his wife Beth [Phoenix]. Those people, I can’t say enough positive about. And between them, they’ve sent me more references to watch than I can keep up with."- Borden on the Von Erichs podcast
Borden also exclaimed in this podcast appearance how "a lot of wrestling is harder than football". Borden's NFL dreams ended in Kansas City but his pro wrestling dreams could begin in New York City at the beginning of October.
