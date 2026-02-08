New Details Emerge on Ava's WWE Departure

The Rock is a future WWE Hall of Famer, and for a while, it appeared as if his daughter would follow in his footsteps.

Simone Johnson, known as Ava in WWE, joined the company in 2020 and began training at the Performance Center. Just a few years later, she debuted on NXT as part of The Schism faction. That faction was short-lived, and Ava transitioned to an on-air leadership role with NXT before becoming the show's General Manager.

Ava had weekly television appearances on NXT and was a focus of the show as the central boss. However, the fourth-generation star made the decision to leave the company when her contract expired before last week's episode.

Ava reportedly was offered a new contract and a raise to stay with WWE, which her father now sits on the board of, but it wasn't meant to be. Ava declined the offer to pursue other interests.

Did a lack of main roster spots lead to Ava leaving WWE?

New details have emerged regarding why Ava may have left the company. The Wrestling Observer has reported that one factor that could have led to her departure was that there was no room to move her up to the main roster.

Ava appeared on SmackDown a bit as the NXT General Manager, but she seemingly was out of a regular role on those shows. Adam Pearce currently serves as the general manager of Raw and Nick Aldis as the general manager of SmackDown. Both have been successful and liked by wrestling fans and don't appear to be leaving those posts anytime soon.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis | WWE.com

After leaving, Ava posted a scathing tweet critical of ICE, prompting her to quickly delete her account. Initially, it was rumored that WWE forced her to delete the account because of that tweet, but this new report indicates that isn't correct, and Ava deleted her account on her own.

As for Ava's father, The Rock hasn't been seen in WWE since the Elimination Chamber PLE last year. The Rock played a huge role in that event and was the force behind John Cena turning heel. He was seemingly set for an appearance and role at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, but that didn't happen.

New rumors indicate that The Rock is being heavily courted by Saudi Arabia to appear at WrestleMania 43 next year in Riyadh, although there has been no official news on the matter.

Next year's WrestleMania will be the first time WWE hosts their biggest show of the year across the pond. The company just ran its annual Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia for the first time ever.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo Reveals if a WWE Career is in His Future

Top Tag Team Reportedly Heading to AEW

Chelsea Green Suffers Injury, Loses AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship

Latest on Bad Bunny’s WWE Return as He’s Set to Headline Super Bowl Half-Time Show