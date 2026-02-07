Latest on Bad Bunny’s WWE Return as He’s Set to Headline Super Bowl Half-Time Show

Ahead of his NFL Super Bowl XL Halftime show this weekend, reports are circulating that Bad Bunny is on his way back to WWE.

The multi-time Grammy winner will be front and center at this weekend's NFL Super Bowl XL Halftime event. And despite being away from professional wrestling for a few years, it appears Bad Bunny is ready to make his return to the squared circle.

Earlier this week, Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego took to social media, asking AEW President Tony Khan to bring Bad Bunny into the company, tweeting out:

"@TonyKhan it’s time for @AEW to solidify a huge fan base. @sanbenito love wrestling, need him to make some appearances. Just no stretcher match please," Ruben Gallego said in a post.

Little did Gallego know that Bad Bunny might be returning to professional wrestling very soon, but not for All Elite Wrestling.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, Bad Bunny is returning to WWE, and that return will take place "sooner rather than later."

As for when Bad Bunny could be making his WWE return, it's worth pointing out that his current Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour takes a break from March 2 to the end of May. This would leave him plenty of time to be involved and compete at this year's WrestleMania 42 event in Las Vegas.

Bad Bunny is no stranger when it comes to competing at the Showcase of the Immortals

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Bad Bunny's WWE career began at the 2021 Royal Rumble event when he performed his hit song "Booker T" alongside the WWE Hall of Famer the song was based on. He would later get physically involved in the Rumble match itself, diving off the top rope onto The Miz and John Morrison outside of the ring.

On the road to WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny defeated R-Truth to capture the 24/7 Championship. He would appear on Saturday Night Live later that month with the title belt in tow. Bad Bunny would compete and win at WWE's biggest show of the year months later when he and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and Morrison in tag team action.

Bunny would return a year later as a surprise entrant in the 2022 Royal Rumble, catching multiple headlines in the industry after being tossed out by Brock Lesnar. His last match would take place in Puerto Rico in 2023 at Backlash, where he defeated his former tag team partner, Damian Priest, in a street fight.

